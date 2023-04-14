Pelicans executive David Griffin said Friday that Williamson (hamstring) was never cleared for 5-on-5 or even full-court 3-on-3 work before the Pelicans' Play-In Matchup against the Thunder, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

After a video of Williamson dunking during pre-game warmups went viral, rumors and accusations swirled about the former No. 1 overall pick's willingness to return to the court despite appearing healthy. However, Griffin put those notions to rest by saying the Pelicans hadn't cleared Williamson for full-contact practices, let alone game action, so that's why he wasn't available for the Play-In Game loss. Injuries continue to be the main storyline to start Williamson's career, but when he's been on the court, the Duke product has proven to be an All-NBA talent, posting 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals across 29 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign.