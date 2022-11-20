Williamson (foot) is officially listed as probable for Monday's matchup against the Warriors, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Williamson has missed three straight games due to a right foot injury, but all signs point toward the superstar forward returning to action Monday. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick is averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.2 minutes across 11 games this season.
