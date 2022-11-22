Williamson (foot) finished with nine points (3-7 FG, 3-4 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes Monday in the Pelicans' 128-83 win over the Warriors.

Back in action after a three-game absence due to a right foot contusion, Williamson turned in what was perhaps his worst fantasy performance of the season. The Pelicans didn't indicate that Williamson was on a strict minutes limit in his return to the lineup, but because New Orleans built up a 24-point lead by halftime, none of the starters saw their usual levels of playing time. Now that the injury is seemingly behind Williamson, look for both his minutes and production to pick up in the games to come.