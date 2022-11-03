Williamson racked up 27 points (11-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 120-117 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Williamson led the Pelicans in scoring in the contest, making at least half of his field-goal attempts for the fourth time in five games this season. He also contributed seven assists for the second straight game, partly making up for a modest five boards across 37 minutes. Williamson hasn't been a big-time rebounder thus far in his NBA career, so most of his fantasy value comes in his efficiency and volume as a scorer.