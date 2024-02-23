Williamson is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat due to a left foot contusion, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

This isn't a new injury for Williamson, who's been a regular on the injury report since late January due to a bruised foot. He's appeared in nine of the Pelicans' last 11 games, suggesting the issue is minor, but he hasn't played both halves of back-to-back sets during that stretch. It wouldn't be surprising to see him sit Friday after posting 27 points, nine assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Thursday's blowout win over Houston.