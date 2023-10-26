Williamson registered 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes in Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Grizzlies.

Williamson missed 53 games in the 2022-23 campaign, most of which came in the second half of the season due to a hamstring injury. He looked like he was back to his athletic self in Wednesday's win, highlighted by a dunk over reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson. Williamson's health will be something to monitor over the course of the regular season, though his 32 minutes played could indicate that he won't be on any sort of restriction to start the season.