Williamson will start against the Knicks on Monday.

After coming off the bench in seven straight outings following a six-game absence due to a right adductor injury, Williamson will rejoin the first unit. Over his last seven appearances, the 25-year-old forward has averaged 21.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 24.9 minutes per contest. The Pelicans may continue to monitor his playing time, though Williamson managed to log 29 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Suns.