Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Starting Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson will start against the Knicks on Monday.
After coming off the bench in seven straight outings following a six-game absence due to a right adductor injury, Williamson will rejoin the first unit. Over his last seven appearances, the 25-year-old forward has averaged 21.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 24.9 minutes per contest. The Pelicans may continue to monitor his playing time, though Williamson managed to log 29 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Suns.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Hits for 20 points off bench•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Another strong outing off bench•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Available for Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Efficient in reserve role Monday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Scores 29 points in 23 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Sticking in bench role•