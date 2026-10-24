Thompson exited Friday's 128-111 win over the Heat with an undisclosed injury and did not return, finishing with four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block and three turnovers across 19 minutes.

Head coach JB Bickerstaff did not provide an update on Thompson after the game, so for now, he should be considered questionable for Sunday's meeting with the 76ers. If Thompson is forced to the sidelines, there would be more minutes available for Isaiah Joe, Kevin Huerter and Ronald Holland.