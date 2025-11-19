Thompson ended with six points (3-5 FG), two rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 victory over the Hawks.

Thompson returned, albeit off the bench, after a four-game absence due to an ankle injury. While he was relatively passive on the offensive end, he recorded four combined steals and blocks. It is unclear whether he will move back into the starting lineup, but nonetheless, he should be rostered across all fantasy formats.