Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Not starting Tuesday
Thompson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Thompson is available for Tuesday's game, but it appears he'll be working with the second unit in his return from a four-game absence. Expect fewer minutes for Ronald Holland and Caris LeVert with Thompson active.