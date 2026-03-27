Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Thompson is questionable due to right ankle injury management after missing five straight games earlier this month due to a right ankle sprain. If the third-year forward is ultimately ruled out, Kevin Huerter and Javonte Green would be candidates to see increased playing time.
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