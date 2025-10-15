LeVert (undisclosed) is "working through some things" ahead of Thursday's preseason game against the Wizards, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

LeVert appeared in the Pistons' preseason opener Oct. 6 but has been sidelined since while managing an undisclosed issue. The veteran guard, who signed a two-year deal with Detroit in June, is expected to serve as one of the team's key contributors off the bench this season.