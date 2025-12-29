default-cbs-image
LeVert will not return to Sunday's game against the Clippers due to left knee soreness, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

LeVert sustained a knee injury during the third quarter of Sunday's contest and will not return. He concludes the game with four points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and a steal in 12 minutes.

