Pistons' Caris LeVert: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
LeVert will not return to Sunday's game against the Clippers due to left knee soreness, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
LeVert sustained a knee injury during the third quarter of Sunday's contest and will not return. He concludes the game with four points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and a steal in 12 minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Available to face Sacramento•
-
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Questionable against Kings•
-
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Good to go Saturday•
-
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Trending toward playing Saturday•
-
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Questionable against Hornets•
-
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Pops for 13 points Monday•