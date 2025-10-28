Jenkins finished with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five assists and three steals over 22 minutes during Monday's 116-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

Jenkins turned in a polished shooting line despite limited opportunities. He shouldered a heavier workload than usual likely due to Marcus Sasser (hip) and Caris LeVert (hamstring) both being ruled out prior to tipoff, as Jenkins had previously logged 15 total minutes across his first two appearances of the new campaign. He also produced on the defensive end by racking up three steals. Jenkins could continue to get extended looks as a reserve until the Pistons get healthier in the backcourt.