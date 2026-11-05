Jenkins ended Wednesday's 112-106 loss to the 76ers with five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and four assists in 21 minutes.

Jenkins struggled to establish an offensive rhythm, connecting on just two field goals while committing four turnovers. The reserve guard provided some playmaking but failed to contribute a steal or block, limiting his overall fantasy impact. With Cade Cunningham handling the bulk of Detroit's backcourt responsibilities, Jenkins remains a fringe option in deeper formats.