Jenkins contributed 31 points (9-17 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 121-116 loss to the Lakers.

Jenkins caught fire from beyond the arc, drilling eight three-pointers while leading Detroit in scoring for his career-high scoring night. The guard provided a major offensive spark as Cade Cunningham struggled with his shot, finishing with 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting. Jenkins' 32-minute workload and prolific perimeter shooting make him worth monitoring in deeper fantasy leagues, although his long-term role remains uncertain.