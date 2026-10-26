Jenkins posted 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and a block across 38 minutes in Sunday's 106-93 win over the 76ers.

Jenkins capitalized on an expanded role with Ausar Thompson (ankle) sidelined, playing a team-high 38 minutes and contributing across several categories. His late three-pointer helped secure Detroit's victory, while his rebounding and playmaking added considerable fantasy value. However, his long-term outlook remains tied to the Pistons' injury situation, as a healthier rotation could reduce his opportunities moving forward.