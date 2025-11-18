Jenkins produced 26 points (11-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one steal and four turnovers in 33 minutes during Monday's 127-112 win over the Pacers.

The Pistons have now won 10 in a row, and Jenkins has played a key role ever since being inserted into the rotation four games ago. He's pumping out averages of 21.8 points, 7.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 triples and 2.0 steals per contest over that four-game stretch, making him a must-roster player in fantasy leagues.