Jenkins (two-way) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.

Jenkins is approaching the maximum 50 NBA games played for a two-way player, and the Pistons will hold him out of Thursday's contest as they figure out how to handle Jenkins' remaining nine games. Detroit can sign Jenkins to a standard contract to avoid the 50-game cap. With Jenkins sidelined, Marcus Sasser should serve as the primary backup to Cade Cunningham (wrist). Jenkins' next chance to play will come Friday against the Knicks.