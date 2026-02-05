Pistons' Daniss Jenkins: Unavailable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenkins (two-way) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.
Jenkins is approaching the maximum 50 NBA games played for a two-way player, and the Pistons will hold him out of Thursday's contest as they figure out how to handle Jenkins' remaining nine games. Detroit can sign Jenkins to a standard contract to avoid the 50-game cap. With Jenkins sidelined, Marcus Sasser should serve as the primary backup to Cade Cunningham (wrist). Jenkins' next chance to play will come Friday against the Knicks.
More News
-
Pistons' Daniss Jenkins: Scores 18 in 20 minutes•
-
Pistons' Daniss Jenkins: Retreats to bench•
-
Pistons' Daniss Jenkins: Starting for Cunningham•
-
Pistons' Daniss Jenkins: Career high in assists Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Daniss Jenkins: Sees 23 minutes in blowout win•
-
Pistons' Daniss Jenkins: Erupts for 25 in Sunday's win•