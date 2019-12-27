Pistons' Jordan Bone: Out again Saturday
Bone (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game at San Antonio, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Bone put up 22 points last Friday in the G League but is on the injury report for the second straight contest due to the left knee soreness. The 22-year-old hasn't seen NBA action since late November, so the injury is unlikely to impact Detroit's rotations Saturday.
