Bone (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game at San Antonio, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Bone put up 22 points last Friday in the G League but is on the injury report for the second straight contest due to the left knee soreness. The 22-year-old hasn't seen NBA action since late November, so the injury is unlikely to impact Detroit's rotations Saturday.

