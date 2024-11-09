Beasley posted 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Friday's 122-121 victory over Atlanta.

Beasley had knocked down four of 21 attempts from the field in his previous two contests heading into Friday's matchup, so it was a positive sign to see him turn things around offensively by pouring in a season-high 22 points. He led the bench unit in scoring by hitting 57.1 percent of his attempts from the field in the win. It's been tough sledding in the early part of the 2024-25 campaign for Beasley, as he's failed to produce in the scoring column on a consistent basis, which is one of the only draws for fantasy managers.