The Pistons announced Tuesday that Morris will be re-evaluated in 6-to-8 weeks after receiving additional treatment to address his ongoing right quadricep strain, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

The right quad strain has sidelined Morris all season and has spiraled into a more serious issue for the 28-year-old guard than initially anticipated. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection Friday as a form of regenerative muscle treatment to help his healing process, but his recovery timeline has now been extended until January. Even once Morris is healthy, he may have only a small role in the Detroit backcourt rotation waiting for him.