Reed generated 28 points (11-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block across 31 minutes of Wednesday's 124-113 win over the Bulls.

Reed hadn't exceeded 19 minutes in a game before Wednesday night. However, the absences of Jalen Duren (ankle) and Isaiah Stewart (ankle) opened up the opportunity for Reed to draw the start, and he capitalized. The 26-year-old center paced the Pistons in points and rebounds while tallying the second most assists on the team. While it's uncertain if Duren and Stewart will continue to miss time, fantasy managers should keep a keen eye on the Pistons' frontcourt situation, as Reed boasts significant streaming value when given 20 or more minutes.