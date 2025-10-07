Reed produced five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 18 minutes of Monday's 128-112 preseason win over Memphis.

Jalen Duren (hamstring) sat this contest out, but he's considered day-to-day. Isaiah Stewart got the starting nod, but Reed saw the bulk of the center minutes off the bench and made a huge impact on this game, leading all players in rebounds. Reed knows how to fill a box score, but when Duren is healthy, Reed projects to be the third-string center.