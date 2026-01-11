Reed provided eight points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and five steals across 22 minutes during Saturday's 98-92 loss to the Clippers.

Despite being limited by early foul trouble, Reed went to work, particularly on the defensive end, where he racked up seven combined steals and blocks. The offensive output continues to be underwhelming despite his current role, although managers should be more than happy with his peripheral contributions. Until Jalen Duren (ankle) is cleared to return, Reed should be rostered in all formats.