Reed had 12 points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 18 minutes during Monday's 110-104 victory over the Hornets.

With Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart likely facing suspensions for their altercation with Miles Bridges on Monday, Reed suddenly becomes an intriguing streaming option in fantasy hoops. As a strong per-minute producer in rebounds, steals and blocks, Reed could have a nice window to provide a boost to fantasy managers.