Grimes (knee) tallied five points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four assists, two steals, two rebounds and one block in Saturday's 112-109 loss to the Magic.

Grimes didn't quite light it up in the box score in his Pistons debut, but he still contributed in every category, and more importantly, saw sizable minutes off the bench in his first game action since Jan. 30. The fact that Ausar Thompson was limited to 21 minutes due to foul trouble might have had a hand in Grimes seeing a big role, as did the continued absence of Isaiah Stewart, who will complete his three-game suspension Monday against the Knicks before returning to action Tuesday in Chicago. Once Stewart is back in the fold, the Pistons will have all of their key contributors available, so Grimes' minutes will be worth watching once the club is at full strength.