Grimes (knee) won't play Thursday against the Pacers.
Grimes couldn't recover during the All-Star break, meaning he's now set to miss a ninth straight game. His next chance to play will come against the Magic on Saturday, but even when he's available, his long-term fantasy outlook is unclear given how many players are competing for minutes in Detroit.
More News
-
Pistons' Quentin Grimes: Doubtful for Thursday•
-
Pistons' Quentin Grimes: Full go at practice Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Quentin Grimes: Still sidelined against Phoenix•
-
Pistons' Quentin Grimes: Remains out for Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Quentin Grimes: Shipped to Detroit•
-
Knicks' Quentin Grimes: Set for more absences•