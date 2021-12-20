Weatherspoon recorded 24 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal during Friday's loss to the G League Ignite.

Weatherspoon led the team offensively across 33 minutes of action while also tying a season best. It was the fifth time across seven G League matchups that Weatherspoon has reached double figures. Weatherspoon has also nocked down at least two threes in each of the past four contests.