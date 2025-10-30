Ingram popped off for 29 points (11-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block and four turnovers in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 139-121 loss to the Rockets.

Ingram was 0-3 from distance his last time out, but he snapped the three-pointless streak just two minutes into this game. He was hot from the jump, drilling his first seven shot attempts, and he also brought some defensive stats to the stat sheet after falling to do so his last time out. He'll look to keep it going Friday in Cleveland.