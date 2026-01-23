default-cbs-image
Murray-Boyles (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Murray-Boyles is in danger of missing a third straight matchup after picking up a left thumb sprain. The team will presumably wait to see how he fares throughout the day Friday before providing another update on his status.

