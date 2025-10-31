Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Will start vs. Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles will be in the starting lineup in Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Murray-Boyles will make a second straight start. He'll be joined by Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley in the first five.
More News
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Scores 13 points with three treys•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Starting sans Poeltl•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Impressive showing in loss•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Muted production in debut•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Will debut Sunday•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Questionable for Sunday•