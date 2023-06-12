VanVleet has declined his $22.8 million player option, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

VanVleet instantly becomes one of the most coveted players on the market, as he'll be an unrestricted free agent in July. Still in his prime entering his age-29 season, VanVleet is coming off averages of 19.3 points, 7.2 assists and 1.8 steals with Toronto. Wojnarowski is reporting that VanVleet hasn't ruled out a return to the Raptors, but if he does end up leaving, Toronto could look into some sign-and-trade scenarios.