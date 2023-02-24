VanVleet (personal) was excused from Friday's practice session, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
VanVleet missed Thursday's game against the Pelicans while tending to a personal matter, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Saturday against Detroit. If he sits out once again, Jeff Dowtin should continue to see additional playing time.
