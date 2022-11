VanVleet had 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 100-88 win over the Cavaliers.

VanVleet saw his typical heavy volume of shots in the contest, but he wasn't particularly efficient Monday, hitting just one-third of his attempts from the field. There isn't a ton to read into here. VanVlet is a key piece in Toronto's rotation and should continue to be heavily involved, and he provides value across numerous fantasy categories.