Raptors' Fred VanVleet: No structural damage in knee

VanVleet, who suffered a bruised knee during Monday's game against the 76ers, underwent additional testing that revealed no structural damage, Eric Koreen of The Athletic Toronto reports. He should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

VanVleet has been a staple of the Raptors' rotation, playing reserve point guard to Kyle Lowry and averaging 6.9 points and 2.8 assists across 18.1 minutes per game. If he's sidelined Wednesday, Delon Wright and Lorenzo Brown would seemingly pick up some extra run in the backcourt. More word on VanVleet's status should arrive following morning shootaround.