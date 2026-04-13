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Quickley (hamstring) is considered day-to-day, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Quickley wasn't able to return to Sunday's game against the Nets due to right hamstring tightness, but an MIR revealed a mild strain. The Raptors are off until April 18 against the Cavaliers, and for the time being, he can be considered questionable for that contest.

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