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Quickley is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

The 2020 first-rounder is expected to miss a second consecutive contest due to right foot plantar fasciitis. In Quickley's likely absence, Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter should both see additional ball-handling responsibilities in the backcourt Wednesday.

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