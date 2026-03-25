Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Downgraded to doubtful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
The 2020 first-rounder is expected to miss a second consecutive contest due to right foot plantar fasciitis. In Quickley's likely absence, Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter should both see additional ball-handling responsibilities in the backcourt Wednesday.
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