Quickley won't return to Sunday's game against the Nets due to right hamstring tightness, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports. He'll finish with four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and two steals across 17 minutes.

Quickley checked out of Toronto's regular-season finale late in the second quarter and won't return during the second half. Jamal Shead started the second half and should help pick up the slack the rest of the way.