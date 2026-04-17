Quickley (hamstring) is questionable for Game 1 against the Cavaliers on Saturday, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

For several days, the Raptors have said Quickley is day-to-day, so the questionable tag comes as no surprise. The Raptors may wait to see how he responds to warmups before a decision is made on his availability. Quickley appeared in three of Toronto's final four regular-season contests following an eight-game absence.