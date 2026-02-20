Poeltl contributed two points (1-1 FG) and one assist in 16 minutes during Thursday's 110-101 win over Chicago.

Poeltl was barely visible, scoring just two points in 16 minutes. It's been a disastrous season for Poeltl, having played just 23 games thus far, during which he has averaged 9.3 points and 7.3 rebounds. At this point, there is no reason to be holding him, outside of deeper formats. However, managers will want to keep a close eye on things in Toronto, just in case Poeltl is elevated back into the starting lineup, assuming his back injury continues to improve.