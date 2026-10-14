Poeltl closed with six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 148-98 preseason win over the Knicks.

Poeltl didn't offer much in the victory, although perhaps the fact that he continues to play serviceable minutes should be the biggest positive for prospective fantasy managers. Assuming he is healthy come opening night, the assumption is that he will be the starting center. However, given what went down last season, there is a chance his playing time is not what we would expect to see from a typical starting center. Those considering him in drafts should brace for a 25-minute per-night role.