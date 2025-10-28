Walter (illness) tallied three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block across 10 minutes Monday in the Raptors' 121-103 loss to the Spurs.

Walter was sidelined for the Raptors' season-opening win over the Hawks last Wednesday due to the illness, but he had been available for both of Toronto's subsequent two contests. He went unused in both of those games in coach's decisions, but Walter was able to crack the rotation Monday while Gradey Dick (eight minutes) had his playing time scaled back. Walter was a minus-10 during his abbreviated time on the court, so it's unclear if head coach Darko Rajakovic will have much motivation to make him a regular part of the second unit moving forward.