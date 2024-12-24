Shead has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks due to a right knee contusion, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Shead was a late scratch due to the knee injury, his next chance to suit up will come Thursday against Memphis. With the rookie sidelined, Davion Mitchell and Ja'Kobe Walter should pick up the slack in the backcourt off the bench.
