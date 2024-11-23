The Raptors recalled Shead from the G League's Raptors 905 on Friday.

Shead recorded 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 13 assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 27 minutes during his G League season debut Friday against the Long Island Nets. Shead will now return to the NBA, where he should continue to operate as one of Toronto's primary bench options in the backcourt.