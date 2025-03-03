Battle (nasal fracture) will not play Tuesday against the Magic, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Battle suffered a nasal fracture Wednesday during a stint in the G League, and it's unclear just how long he'll be sidelined for. His next chance to play comes Friday against Utah.
