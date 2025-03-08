Battle (nose) tallied 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound and one block across 23 minutes in Friday's 118-109 win over the Jazz.

Battle initially fractured his nose in a Feb. 26 appearance for the G League's Raptors 905, resulting in him missing Toronto's subsequent three games. He was cleared to return to action for the 905 in Thursday's 120-117 loss to the College Park Skyhawks, finishing that game with 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes. He was immediately recalled following that game and entered the Toronto rotation Friday while eight other players were ruled out for rest or injury. If the Raptors get multiple players back for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Battle could be at risk of falling out of the rotation.