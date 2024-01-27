Watch Now:

Porter will play a reserve role in Friday's tilt against the Clippers, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Porter will come off the bench in favor of Thaddeus Young, which will snap a five-game start streatk. The second-year big man has averaged 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists across six games as a reserve this season.

