Porter won't return to Tuesday's game against the Bulls due to back spasms, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports. He finished scoreless in five minutes with two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one turnover.

Porter has had some tough luck with injuries throughout his career, and especially so over the past week. An eye abrasion cut short consecutive appearances last week before he returned to play 19 minutes off the bench in Sunday's one-point loss to Atlanta, but Porter's night came to an early end once again Tuesday, this time due to a different health concern. Even if Porter is able to quickly move past the back injury ahead of Friday's game against the Rockets, he could find himself outside of the rotation, as the Raptors are expected to get starting center Jakob Poeltl (ankle) back for that contest. The Raptors would presumably keep only one of Porter or Thaddeus Young in the rotation as Poeltl's primary backup.