Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable vs. Kings
Leonard (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.
Leonard has already missed the last two games with a sore foot, and the Raptors will wait until closer to game-time to make a final call Wednesday. The prevailing belief is that the foot issue is nothing serious, though given the opponent, it's possible Toronto could opt to play it safe and hold Leonard out again with two more days off on tap before Saturday's matchup with the Knicks back in Toronto.
